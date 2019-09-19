Letter: Making it complicated

Making it complicated
My wife and I renewed our combination hunting and fishing licenses. Cost was $75 each with no added frills. Also got “the book” to make sure we fish and hunt legally.
I’m a fairly smart man and in reviewing the book it seems I need to enroll in a local college and get at least an associate’s degree in wildlife management.
The black and white images in the book for fish species identification are just about useless.
Then there are the measurement requirements for a buck deer and what is legal to harvest and what isn’t. Now, I’m just a simple ol’ Texan and as nice as I am I don’t see Bambi’s papa honoring my request to stand still while I measure his antler spread. Just sayin’.
I understand the role the state of Texas plays in managing our wildlife resources and hold the game wardens in high regard: in my opinion they do a great job.
But good gurgly wurgly: Get the lawyers OUT of regulations and let’s keep it somewhat more simple, please.
All I want for Christmas is a freezer with some real fish and a hunk or two of deer meat in it. A couple of fat squirrels wouldn’t hurt my feelings either. A big ol’ pot of squirrel and dumplin’s sounds downright tasty.
— Amos Snow III, Longview