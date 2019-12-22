Letter: Making schools look good

Read up on information campaigns
In regards to the article “Parents voice concern to board” (news story, Dec. 17):
Read the book “Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies That Created The Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students” by Andrew Pollack. If you don’t have time to read it, Google the book or the author.
It is a true story about a Florida school district that put favorable information (information that made the schools look better) above school safety. The book documents how policies of the school district contributed to the deaths of 14 students and three adults.
This is an extreme case, and not intended to imply anything about the local school district.
— Skip Jenkins, Longview