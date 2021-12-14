Letter: Manchin's realization

Manchin’s realization
Has anyone else noticed the “deer in the headlights” look that Senator Joe Manchin seems to have all the time? I suspect he has that look because he realizes that the Democratic party is leading us all in the wrong direction.
His eyes must have gotten even bigger after the congressional budget office scored the “Build Back Better” bill. They left out the gimmicks the Democrats had used, and now we know the truth about it. It’s going to cost more. It’s going to add hundreds of billions to the deficit, and it is not free. A better name for it would be: “Weird, Wishful and Wasteful.”
Yes, we need infrastructure, but what was wrong with the plan President Trump made with Schumer? The Democrats were in resistance mode, if you recall, so they would not let it pass. It’s always party first with them it seems.
So, what will Joe Manchin do now? He could become a Republican. It has happened before. Here in Texas, Phil Graham and John Connally saw the light and did so. Reagan was once a Democrat. Manchin will likely remain a Democrat. And if he votes with Republicans, he should receive praise.
— Gerald Green, Longview