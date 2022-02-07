Letter: Manufactured Ukraine crisis

Manufactured Ukraine crisis
Well, as we move closer to another war — hopefully not — not the Taliban, but we (the Biden administration) want us to go to war with Russia over Ukraine over something Russia might/maybe/could do. A Russian invasion hasn’t even happened but is imminent, according to this administration — well, maybe not so imminent. How do we know that Russia might do this? Our intelligence agencies say so but offer not a shred of proof.
How to escalate (not deescalate) the manufactured crisis? Announce that we will send billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine. Announce our diplomatic staff to be ready to head for the hills. Announce that we are sending troops to Poland and other nations. I am sure that will heighten the crisis. I suppose that is the goal.
President Zelensky of Ukraine had to tell Biden to tamp down the inflamed rhetoric as all this hype is killing what remains of the Ukrainian economy. He said Russia is not doing anything more provocative that in the past.
Join us at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2301 Alpine Road in the small building at the back of the Unitarian Church parking lot. It will be interesting.
— Jerry King, Longview