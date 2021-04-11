Letter: Marching across the land

Marching across the land
If you believe in Jesus, you will have to die. As American Christians, we cannot comprehend this statement.
But, in many places in the Middle East, Africa and in Asia, the people in control are attempting to stomp any signs of Christianity into non-existence.
There are few positive solutions that can be obtained between a pro-choice Catholic and a pro-Islamic Iranian Ayatollah. God’s people, whether they be Israeli or whether they be Christian, will somehow be presented with the stomping and attempted to be stomped into non-existence.
It is worthy of note that a hater of Jewish people, Hitler, was elected to that position. It is also worthy of note that Hitler rid the nursing homes of their elderly and their handicapped and he rid orphanages of their orphans before he attempted to rid the world of the Jewish people.
When a physician can arrogantly brag that he could throw a fully developed little baby into a nearby trash and this nation can murder between 65 to 70 million babies, we have ourselves become not only Natzi in concept but in reality.
I believe Nazism is marching across this land.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger