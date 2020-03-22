Letter: Marginalizing Deep East Texas

Marginalizing Deep East Texas
Many people in East Texas, especially in rural communities, asked why I did not again challenge U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert for the District 1 seat in Congress.
Although my interest has never waned, the district lines since 2003 have been gerrymandered, ensuring Gohmert continuous, uncontested reelection success.
In my 2017-2018 campaign, wherever invited, I attended every event, debate, fair, church, etc., regardless of party affiliation. Yet, during that entire campaign season, I was never provided the opportunity to openly debate Mr. Gohmert on issues, local, state, and federal. Why? Mr. Gohmert never attended any candidate forums as he knew the district lines ensured his victory without any effort.
Thus, even though I spoke and wrote openly about the Deep East Texas constituency’s displeasure with Mr. Gohmert’s lack of interest in job growth and other concerns from residents of Angelina, Nacogdoches and surrounding counties, I was never able to state those views directly to Mr. Gohmert, face to face.
That contributed to the Tyler area’s 9.3% personal income increase in 2018, while here in Deep East Texas, we have yet to overcome the net 10,000-plus job loss under Gohmert’s jurisdiction since 2004.
I am tired of the GOP, Gov. Greg Abbott, Gohmert, and others marginalizing Deep East Texas. We are not your pawns and we deserve independence, free of influence from other regions of the state. If the upcoming 2020 Census does not provide autonomy, we will continue to be a marginalized people now and beyond.
— Roshin Rowjee, Lufkin