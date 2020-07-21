Letter: Mask or ventilator

Mask or ventilator
How many people have to get sick and how many people have to die before the governor will have enough evidence that this virus isn’t going to let up until we shut everything down, stay home, keep kids at home learning remotely and put this virus out of business?
Unless everyone follows the rules to wear masks, distance and keep sanitized, it isn’t going to work. It only takes one person to infect many. And as for children going back to school, how do parents know what happens when the kids return home? Do they isolate themselves or continue socializing with their friends without observing the rules for keeping this pandemic under control?
I’ve been staying home and doing my part to keep from getting infected and to keep from infecting others. But some of you are not, which means my quality of life is seriously compromised by your behavior. Wear a mask or wear a ventilator. See which one is more preferable.
— Kathy Loy, Longview