Letter: Math question

I have a question regarding the Sept 16 article “City cuts freestanding ER ties.”

Hospitality Health ER was the third-highest cost per payouts from the city’s employee health care behind Longview Regional and Christus Good Shepard. If my math is correct, Hospitality’s cost was $2.1 million for 870 visits with an average of $2,414.

Good Shepard was $2.3 million on 2,036 visits averaging $1,130, and Longview Regional was $6.3 million for 1,625 visits averaging $3,877.

If that is the case, Hospitality is twice the cost of Good Shepard, but Regional is three time as expensive. Shouldn’t we cut ties with them first?

— Dennis Rand, Longview

