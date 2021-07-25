Letter: Measured approach

Measured approach
I think the News-Journal missed the point in last Sunday’s editorial expressing disappointment with Mayor Andy Mack’s actions regarding the rumored white supremacy confab supposedly taking place in this area.
I don’t believe Mr. Mack failed to take a stand against racism. I think he was just encouraging everyone to get a firm grip on their horses before, for instance, tossing around words like “coward.”
And a council member and a local pastor seemed to indicate that their opinion of our city had been changed by the mere rumor that a hate group may have chosen this area in which to hold a meeting or rally. If we allow ourselves to think worse of the people around us just because such a group may have decided to meet here, hasn’t that group already gained a victory?
I prefer to believe that the vast majority of Longview residents want nothing to do with these types of organizations. I hope I’m right.
I, of course, don’t speak for Longview’s mayor. But it just seemed to me that he was trying to take a measured approach to a difficult and uncertain situation. That, unfortunately, is not acceptable to those for whom a measured approach is never enough.
— Jerry Combest, Longview