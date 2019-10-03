Letter: Media, Congress chasing tales again

Media, Congress chasing tales
Once again the media mob and the Democrats in Congress are chasing their collective tales, causing an uproar over a phone call the president made to the president of Ukraine. This is worse than the Russian hoax they bombarded us with the last two-plus years.
It seems the whistleblower did not actually hear the phone call but heard the information secondhand. The released transcript of the call proves the president did not ask for dirt on any possible political opponents, nor does it have a clear quid pro quo offer to do so. It asks for an investigation of possible wrongdoing by a former vice president of America.
Where is the outrage by the media over that? There is none. Just as there was no uproar over the infamous phony Russian dossier. The one the Democrats paid for, creating the Russian hoax, and proving the Democrats were ones colluding with Russians all along. The media is hurting America with this constant stream of fake news. This is not a recent failing by the national media. Years ago it was called “Yellow Dog Journalism.” The new term of “fake news” fits them better.
— Gerald Green, Longview