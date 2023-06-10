Letter: Memory problem

Memory problem
Somehow, Dick Polman and the man he quoted in his most recent column (June 6), Stuart Stevens, have a memory problem.
Biden is not the first president that had to negotiate with a Congress of election deniers. That would be none other than President Trump. Remember Trump/Russian collusion? The Durham report clearly blames the Democratic Party for propagating that great hoax.
Knowing it was a great lie, Nancy Pelosi’s House of Hoaxes came up with more and more falsehoods to blame on Trump, all because they were certain he had stolen the 2016 election.
The current minority leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, was one of the most vocal election deniers. It’s also why infrastructure was not passed under Trump.
The only reason we have a compromise on the debt ceiling is due to Speaker McCarthy. For over 95 days, President Biden said he would not negotiate. But when faced with defaulting on our debt, he had no choice but to negotiate.
Yes, it is bipartisan, and it’s true more Republicans voted against the final version, but most of them had issues over defense spending losing ground due to inflation. With China acting more aggressive toward us, they may have a point.
— Gerald Green, Longview