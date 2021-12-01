Letter: Message to whistleblowers

Message to whistleblowers
Last week in the News-Journal, there was a long editorial by the brother of Ghislaine Maxwell (news story, Nov. 27) about how badly her treatment and imprisonment was in a little cell. After all, all she did was engage in sex trafficking for underaged girls as fodder for Jeffrey Epstein’s little business. Since there were photos and videos of prominent politicians, I would bet some of this is blackmail material for a certain Middle Eastern country that is our supposed ally.
Anyway, a journalist and founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, have been held in solitary confinement in a tiny cell in Belmarsh Prison for two years with no exercise and unable to meet with his attorneys, etc. His crime was leaking information that the government did not want aired.
If extradited to the U.S. he will face charges with a penalty of 175 years. Many psychologists and doctors have stated that Assange is being tortured. We don’t see the media shedding any tears for a journalist being so persecuted. Well, so much for freedom of the press. I guess it was not worth fighting for. Anyway, the persecution of Assange and others is a message to future whistleblowers.
— Jerry King, Longview