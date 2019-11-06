Letter: Middle East is not our fight

Middle East is not our fight
Regarding the cartoon showing a soldier being stabbed in the back by the U.S. (Opinion, Oct. 15). This cartoon is implying that we deserted the Kurds with their ongoing fight with the Turks. This has been an ongoing problem that does not involve us.
The Kurds and Turks fought with the U.S. to defeat ISIS. This benefited both sides, but this is not our fight. The U.S. would be in a tough spot and theoretically would have to support both sides, since Turkey is a NATO member. It’s time we let the Middle East solve its own problems.
I support the president’s effort to pull out of this region and also end the war in Afghanistan. Americans are tired of these conflicts that never end.
— Charles Faraci Sr., Longview