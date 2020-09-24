Letter: Military endorsement

Military endorsement
This is a reply to Stephen Crane’s letter “Listen to the true heroes” (Sept. 22). I respect his view, but there is another side of the story.
There are 235 retired military AF, Army and admirals included on the list that endorse President Trump’s re-election, which include retired Gen. Burwell Bell III and Lt. General William Boykin.
The statement includes that this presidential election is the most important election since our country was founded. Under the last administration, our military was less capable of performing its duties and left many in harm’s way. President Trump has improved and upgraded the military to the strongest in the world.
As an old, old retired military person, our mission included the statement “peace thru strength” and is truer than ever before.
— Charles Faraci, Longview