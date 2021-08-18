Letter: Misrepresentations

Misrepresentations
In response to John Foster’s column (Forum page, Aug. 14) which kind of singled me out for his analysis, I found several misrepresentations.
Number one, I have never been a Trump supporter. I merely asserted that I thought Biden was carrying on most of Trump’s policies and in some instances maybe doubling down on bad foreign policy decisions.
Number two, Julian Assange’s charges for rape have been retracted as the compliant withdrew her charges. What Assange is being imprisoned for and persecuted for is his revealing of U.S. war crimes. Mr. Foster, being a former newspaper editor for the Carthage paper, should be upset as the implications to the danger to a free press that charging and the imprisonment of Assange represents.
Number three, he came up with the usual Democratic Party mantra that Putin is a brutal dictator who controlled Trump. That is simply not true and dangerous as this kind of politicization of our relationship with a nuclear armed foreign party makes diplomacy virtually impossible. If you want to talk about support of dictatorships, look at the U.S. support for El Sisi in Egypt, the past president of Haiti, and others too numerous to mention.
— Jerry King, Longview