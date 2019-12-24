Letter: Missed the real crimes

Missed the real crimes

In response to Donald Wilburn (letters, Dec. 15) saying that the Democrats testified there was a quid pro quo: At least be honest. Those were opinions, not facts. And this was an inquiry, not a trial as he tried to make it sound using “his time on the jury” “and the judge instructed” quotes.

While Mr Wilburn was busy running down people for “maybe not watching the hearings and getting their info from talking heads,” he was busy being hoodwinked by the the actual crime committed by the Bidens. These bogus impeachment hearings worked at least on Mr. Wilburn. He missed the real crimes.

— Larry Whitely, Longview

