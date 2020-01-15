Letter: Missing Christmas lights

I was missing Christmas lights on Longview fire stations again this year.

Even though the Christian lights inception during 17th century Germany had a Pagan beginning (small candles used to light the trees), Christmas lights have advanced to the way and reason used today.

European Christians displayed a burning candle in the windows, visible from the outside of the house, indicating the house was a Christian home.

During a visit at the LA Zoo Lights, I saw 500,000-plus lights with some themes with displays symbolizing the light of Christ; for Jesus is the light and hope that he brings to earth.

I have heard many state that we are a Christian nation and Longview sits in the Bible Belt, but these lights are taken from us Christians. Los Angeles is not in the Bible Belt, yet the city provided such a great display for the reason we celebrate Christmas.

Christians, please stand for Christ so that we cannot watch our Spiritual values slowly diminish.

— James W. McLemore, Longview

