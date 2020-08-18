You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Missing the point

Thinking about Don Peck’s comments on Biden and the election (letter, Aug. 13): Peck thinks Biden is too old to think and speak. Sounds like you are relating your problems too someone you never met.

Don Peck thinks Biden can not do the job/. I would think the present president can’t do the job. You call Biden’s supporters Socialist/Communist. Sounds like you prefer Nazi/dictators running the country.

You think Democrats would fix elections. Find out what trump’s trying to do right now. You say the Democrats would use mail-in ballots to cheat the election system. Sounds like you have already found a way to cheat the system.

The postal union can see what’s happening. Don Peck seems to be missing the point of Trump fixing the election.

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“More than that, I count all things to be loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and count them but rubbish so that I may gain Christ ...”

Philippians 3:8

