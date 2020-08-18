Letter: Missing the point

Missing the point
Thinking about Don Peck’s comments on Biden and the election (letter, Aug. 13): Peck thinks Biden is too old to think and speak. Sounds like you are relating your problems too someone you never met.
Don Peck thinks Biden can not do the job/. I would think the present president can’t do the job. You call Biden’s supporters Socialist/Communist. Sounds like you prefer Nazi/dictators running the country.
You think Democrats would fix elections. Find out what trump’s trying to do right now. You say the Democrats would use mail-in ballots to cheat the election system. Sounds like you have already found a way to cheat the system.
The postal union can see what’s happening. Don Peck seems to be missing the point of Trump fixing the election.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview