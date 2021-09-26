Letter: Modern medicine needs older focus

Modern medicine needs older focus
Only a few people know I’ve been having a flare-up of a neurologic illness caused by past head injuries. I have sought prayers from anyone.
I’ve had Methodist ministers and Catholic priests praying for me. Today, in the mail, I received an Airmail letter from the Vatican from Cardinal Fernando Filoni, head of the papal Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. I appreciated him saying: “... be assured of my prayers for your health.” Further, he offered his blessings for all my family.
I’ve had several doctors and nurses in the family (past and present). I am grateful for advances of modern medicine; yet I often wish that medicine could regain more focus on the doctor-patient relationship it once had.
Modern bureaucracy exists, too; I’m not talking payments, but time constraints of exams, “referrals” and some specialists not accepting referrals.
Some medical people get burnt out by more document recording than in seeing patients. Some ill patients are stymied, unable to navigate the health care maze. Patient numbers have replaced patient names. I champion new medical technology and wish it were blended with old-fashioned tender human attentiveness enabling a more “user-friendly” atmosphere, benefitting doctors, nurses and patients.
— James A. Marples, Longview