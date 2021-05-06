You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Modern weapons

John Foster’s column (Forum page, May 1) on the case for executive order states, in part, that when the Second Amendment was adopted, the only weapons available for personal protection were black powder muskets and pistols.

He fails to point out those were the only weapons available to the intruder or opposition. Now, both the homeowner or resident have available modern weapons to protect themselves and their possessions. This armament and perhaps even more sophisticated weapons also are in the hands of the criminals bent on home intrusion and those who would participate in violent civil unrest.

— Ron Jurenka, Longview

