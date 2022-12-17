Letter: Money better spent

Money better spent
The Texas Tribune put up this headline: “Without evidence, Gov. Greg Abbott asks whether nonprofits are helping migrants enter Texas.”
Well, this put me in a right mood. With my winter solstice holidays coming up, I decided to split a contribution between the ACLU of Texas and The Border Refugee Assistance Fund.
The later has ties to the Catholic Church and to the Hope Border Institute mentioned in the article. I made contributions because I want to help the refugees coming across the border in Texas. Also, because I believe Governor Greg is an old git.
Governor Greg has redirected billions of taxpayer dollars to his Operation Lone Star. I think the money would have been better spent helping the refugees get a start on becoming U.S. citizens. Some of that money would have been better spent giving Texas teachers a raise. Some of that money would have been better spent on Texas prisons (Governor Greg redirected millions of taxpayer dollars away from prisons to Operation Lone Star). Some of that money would have been better spent on Texas HHS (funds also redirected).
Money could have been better spent on — just about anything but Operation Lone Star.
— Charles Kelley, Longview