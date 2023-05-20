Letter: Morally bankrupt

Morally bankrupt
The recent letter “Abortions will continue” (April 25) states that unaffordability is the main reason.
If it was strictly due to finances, then only the poor would be getting abortions. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as there are many middle-and upper-class women who obtain abortions.
However, using the premise of your argument, is it reasonable and rational to kill someone because they may cause you financial hardship? Of course not.
You state that laws prohibiting abortions are futile and not sound public policy. Really? Since when is the killing of innocent human life sound public policy? You do realize that we have laws against assault, burglary, etc., yet these crimes are still being committed.
We live in a country where it is illegal to destroy the eggs of bald eagles and sea turtles, yet the child in the womb can be destroyed under the guise of choice.
We have become morally bankrupt. If your solution to an unexpected pregnancy is to kill the child, it’s almost as if you aren’t even looking for a solution.
Reminds me of a quote from St. Mother Teresa, ”It’s a poverty to decide that a child must die, so that you can live as you wish.”
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview