Letter: Moran and Trump

Moran and Trump
First Congressional District Rep.-elect Nathaniel Moran’s campaign website stated: “Election fraud is real.” The Associated Press News reports something different.
AP headline (Nov. 25): New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms.
“State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. ‘I am not aware of any significant detection of fraud on Election Day, but that’s not surprising,’ said Paul Smith, senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center. ‘The whole concept of voter impersonation fraud is such a horribly exaggerated problem. It doesn’t change the outcome of the election, it’s a felony, you risk getting put in jail and you have a high possibility of getting caught. It’s a rare phenomena.’ “
Moran had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Trump — the guy who just broke bread with Kayne West and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.
Is Moran ready to repudiate Trump? Is Moran ready to reject all things Trumpinista when he arrives in Washington? If not, he should resign.
— Charles Kelley, Longview