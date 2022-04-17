Letter: More about rumors and gossip

More about rumors and gossip
Reading Al McBride’s letter (April 6): Al thinks John Foster is telling lies about Trump and the Mueller investigation.
He thinks Hunter Biden is part of the government. He thinks Trump was a great American president.
According to the American Constitution Society, which is citizens for responsibility and ethics in Washington, the investigation produced 37 indictments, seven guilty pleas or convictions and compelling evidence that Trump obstructed justice on multiple occasions.
Mueller also uncovered and referred 14 criminal matters to other components of the Department of Justice. Trump associates repeated lies about their contacts with Russians and Trump refused to answer questions. Statements signed by over 1,000 former federal prosecutors concluded that if any other American engaged in the same efforts to impede federal proceedings the way Trump did, they would likely be indicted for multiple charges of obstruction of justice.
The question is: Who is truly spreading gossip and rumors?
— Jerry Matlock, Longview