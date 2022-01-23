Letter: More balanced opinions needed

More balanced opinions needed
Mary Barham, I’m sure your letter (Jan. 12) of thanks to the LNJ for its op-ed columns was appreciated, since most are right wing and support your views.
To name a few: Michael Reagan (who needs to be reminded of his father’s numerous failings); Star Parker (conservative activist); Betsy McCaughey (ex-lieutenant governor of New York); Rich Manieri (journalism professor at a Kentucky university); Christine Flowers (an attorney and columnist in Delaware), etc. I'm hard pressed to name any opposing writers.
Opinions are just that. It is incumbent upon this newspaper and others to report in an unbiased manner other viewpoints so as to ensure a strong democracy. It’s OK to read someone’s opinion on abortion, or point out the president’s first-year failings or the chaotic Afghan withdrawal; likewise, point out his accomplishments, that the Afghan mess was brought on by another administration 20 years ago; that a majority of the citizenry supports abortion and voting rights.
A good newspaper editorial is one or more of the following: an opinion maker, reconciliatory between contrary viewpoints/standpoints, balances its analysis of evidence and events. The far right slant this paper has taken with its “new crop” of editors/reporters/owners is alarming.
Don't be a catalyst for the demise of this democracy.
— Kathy Somer, Longview