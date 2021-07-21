Letter: More damage than good

More damage than good
Frankly, I don’t believe Mayor Andy Mack could have come up with a response that would please those on the editorial board of the Longview News-Journal. I’m also betting that a majority of Longview residents feel the same.
I believe your mayor had every reason to be disappointed in the timing and the manner in which this “possible” gathering of a white supremacist group was reported or perhaps, exploited, in your newspaper, and, I think, by Ms. Nona Snoddy. Any disagreement of your and Nona Snoddy’s opinion on racism in Longview and ultimately in this great country is just that ... an opinion.
Those who disagree with that opinion choose, for the most part, to remain silent because of the negative (and often violent) reaction received. I believe that much more damage than good has been done by this “racist” outcry, and I’m really not sure how you attain unity when only one side is allowed to have an opinion.
Frankly, Longview is very fortunate to have someone as caring as Mayor Mack seems to be about all residents.
— Sondra Pickering, Pittsburg