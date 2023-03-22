Letter: More handicapped accessibility needed

More handicapped accessibility needed
I know as times change, maybe we should take a look at the city and how it is handicap accessible. It may be worth it to those that are handicapped or who are visitors.
As an elderly person who is handicapped, I find that going to restaurants is impossible. Maybe Papacita’s or Jason’s a person in a wheelchair could get about in the store, but not the bathrooms.
Even using my walker at Don Benito’s was difficult, and the bathroom was even more so. Doesn’t anyone think that maybe Longview needs to get on board with making businesses accessible? We have money to spend locally but are forced to go elsewhere to enjoy ourselves because you can’t have a good time it you can’t get in or out of a business and can’t use the facilities.
Just food for thought.
— Elizabeth Wyatt, Longview