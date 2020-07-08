Letter: More information, please

More information, please
I’m wondering, were any other readers curious about Friday’s article reporting that the Texas Utility Commission rejected a proposal for wind energy from Oklahoma, leading East Texas customers to miss out on cost savings and environmental benefits, which now go to Arkansas and Louisiana customers?
It states: “In addition to the environmental benefits of wind energy, SWEPCO’s Arkansas and Louisiana customers will save an estimated $2 billion over the 30-year expected life of the new facilities. “
No reason was given for the Texas commission’s negative vote, who voted against it, and what their backgrounds were. This comes after a recent, poorly referenced letter from Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian advocated against subsidies for wind and solar energy. East Texans deserve more and better information. Thank you.
— William Forbes, Nacogdoches