Letter: More on mail-in ballots

More on mail-in ballots

In the April 26 edition of the News-Journal, Gerald Green reiterates the false claim that voting by mail is less secure, although no credible study substantiates this assertion.

The fact remains that the new procedures for mail-in ballots were designed specifically to limit the number of people legally voting. Higher rejection rates of mail in ballots only indicate that the effort was successful by imposing new and unnecessary hoops for potential voters to jump through before their votes could be counted.

Perhaps Mr. Green would care to address additional laws and procedures designed to limit voting such as eliminating voting boxes in high minority areas and near universities and drop-off boxes to one per county, but we know he won’t since these unpleasant facts do not support his narrative.

Yes, John Foster, I and over 81 million other Americans support President Biden over the antics of Trump, whose four years of misrule have done incalculable harm to our nation and its democratic institutions.

— Tom Owens, Longview

