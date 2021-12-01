Letter: More on the Omicron variant

More on the Omicron variant
Mr. Snow (letter, Nov. 30) has entertained us with his usual exhibition of illogical meanderings suggesting there will be an ideologically driven response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It has yet to be determined if it will prove to be a lasting threat or just another flash in the pan variant which quickly fades, but by all means, let us prepare the credulous for another speculation of doom and despair.
We do know that the approach of taking vaccines and wearing masks will impede the spread of the disease. Hopefully, the existing vaccines will provide at least partial protection, and the use of detection, isolation and treatment will prevent its spread except for the pervasive disdain for this approach by a significant portion of our population who have been programmed by the former president and dubious sources such as Fox, OAN, and Newsmax, most of whose talking heads are already vaccinated while advocating a mythical right to refuse treatment unless they are politically approved worthless nostrums.
The recipients of this misinformation then proceed to fill our hospitals and graveyards after exposing others to infection.
If knowledge is power, then Mr. Snow is numbered among the powerless.
— Tom Owens, Longview