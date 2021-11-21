You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: More on the wealthy and taxes

More on the wealthy and taxes

In her recent letter to the News-Journal (Nov. 17), Kathy Somer said Scott Hodge was lying when he said the top 1% pay 40% of the taxes while only earning 20% of the income.

How can the president of The Tax Foundation get away with a lie like that? Since he gave this testimony to Congress, he should be charged with lying to Congress since it is considered a crime to do so.

It would be hard to prove if not impossible, since many other institutions agree with him. The Wall Street Journal agrees with Hodge, as does Adam Michel as senior policy analyst at the Grover M. Hermann Center. And the National Taxpayers Union also concurs with data on the subject.

— Gerald Green, Longview

