Letter: More parking needed

More parking needed
Good Shepard CEO Todd Hancock was right when he said, “There is absolutely nothing else like this in Longview” (news story, Oct. 13).
We are proud of the opening of the orthopedic care and the Institute for Healthy Living. Many of us enjoy, and need, services offered there.
I was distressed to hear an elderly lady say many times she comes in from her home 15 miles away, cannot find a handicapped parking space and has to turn around. Not everyone has someone to drop them off. I’ve asked what will be done about this, but gotten no answer.
It’s a shame to have these fabulous services but be unable to utilize them for want of parking. If medical facilities don’t consider the handicapped, who will? Do better Good Shepherd.
— Charlotte Stewart, Longview