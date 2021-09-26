You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: More respect

This should be short: Longview Independent School District recently decided to incentivize their employees to get vaccinated against COVID with a $1,000 payment.

My assumption is that those LISD employees who already received the vaccine will be paid as well.

Again, I’m just a dumb ol’ Texan, but didn’t Biden recently issue an edict forcing all employers with over 100 employees to make their employees vaccine injections a job requirement or face stiff penalties?

I pay a heck of a lot in taxes to LISD: I would appreciate it if my hard earned money was treated with more respect.

— Amos Snow III, Longview

