Letter: More smoke than fire

More smoke than fire
John Foster, there is more smoke than fire in every one of those allegations (Forum page column, July 24). However, I am unsurprised at how easily you are deceived by MSNBC. The only “unabated crime wave” was the one carried out on the leftist Democrats, BLM, and Antifa running up to and including the 2020 election.
And the election itself? Why don’t you wait for the audit results to come in? As for Jan 6, why don’t you just wait for the investigation to be completed? Why are you always jumping on the MSNBC reporting as if they weren’t “fake news”?
COVID deaths? That is the most disgraceful, ungrateful accusation you could possibly make considering all that Trump and Pence did to try to end that plague! And particularly in the face of the Democrats doing everything they could to disparage the vaccine telling people not to take it! We’re still enduring the effects of that bone-head idea!
The NY grand jury can’t find anything on Trump, so they are charging his underlings hoping that they will give them something to charge Trump with! And the phone call to the Georgia election official was basically asking him for a recount. Why don’t you try watching Fox reporting for a change?!
— Robert Bauman, Longview