Letter: More terror, more helplessness

More terror, more helplessness
Another mass shooting in Texas — another feeling of helplessness (news stories, Sunday-Tuesday). Another time in which the president says it’s just a sick individual.
Maybe so, but we can’t discount the president’s continued rhetoric about those terrible “illegal aliens.” (You know the ones; those who cook our food, clean our houses and tend our yards.) This shooter drove 600 miles to El Paso, a city with a high Hispanic population.
Besides the president’s inflammatory words being a factor in this horror, the presence of an assault gun was also a major part. An acquaintance of ours says his assault gun is a form of recreation for him. But shouldn’t we be willing to sacrifice a little recreation if we know that no U.S. citizen could get his hands on one and, thus, kill 20-50 people at once?
If you are feeling as helpless as I, write your senators, congressmen, and the president (Addresses are published regularly in the newspaper.) Better still: Support candidates in 2020 who are not backed by the NRA.
– Ann Gibson, Longview