Letter: Mother Teresa or fools

Mother Teresa or fools
Richard Cherwitz (letter, Thursday) apparently had a sad Independence Day due to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Roe v. Wade. Richard believes we are losing our democracy by not allowing mothers to decide whether to kill their children in the womb or allowing them to live. He’s not the only one who believes this.
Dick Polman (column, July 5) has similar views. He referred to Ireland as progressive since they voted on a referendum to allow abortions. Yes, they must be very enlightened to arrive at that decision.
It seems these men have a broken moral compass when it comes to this issue. One of the greatest humanitarians of our generation is Saint Mother Teresa. Here’s what she had to say, “any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use any violence to get what they want. This is why the greatest destroyer of love is abortion.”
She apparently did not get the memo that she wasn’t progressive. LOL. When it comes to humanitarian issues, you can stand with her or stand with fools. What say you?
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview