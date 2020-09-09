Letter: Motivating factors

Motivating factors
I was reared to admire honest people of good moral character — and I believe you were, too. I was educated to love and revere the American ideal of liberty and justice as enshrined in the laws and governance of our country — and I believe you were, too.
So I continue to be stunned and confused by people that I love — friends and family who continue to support Donald Trump in the face of all that is known about him personally and all the actions he has taken that are counter to our established norms of governance. I have genuinely tried hard to identify and understand the thinking behind the support. I’ve come to the conclusion that there are four primary motivating factors:
1. Unconscious race and gender bias, fear and suspicion of “others.”
2. Drive for a Supreme Court that might overturn Roe v. Wade.
3. Concern for personal wealth and investments.
4. “I’m a Republican and I always vote Republican.”
I can sympathize whole-heartedly with those who are concerned about the abortion rate in this country. The court may already be poised for that issue.
Racial bias, especially when it is gut level and reinforced by generations of societal pressures, can still be combated if we all try to recognize it at a conscious level — and that means the “others” must also examine their attitudes and behaviors.
Personal wealth and the economy must surely take a back seat when the nation is at stake.
And finally, I’m not sure the Republican Party even means the same any more.
There are many like me who have just remained silent to avoid confrontation. I’m ashamed I haven’t had the courage to speak out.
— Susie Evers, Carthage