Letter: Move on from Trump attacks

Move on from Trump attacks
I have decided not to respond to John Foster’s latest blast of hatred (Forum page, Oct. 21) against Donald Trump, a very good president, and his supporters.
I have decided instead to ask Mr. Foster to educate us deplorable, low-information, inane Trump minions and sycophants — otherwise known as good Americans who disagree with the radical leftist policies John supports.
How, John, is the wide open Southern border helping us working Americans?
How is the war on petroleum helping us or really affecting climate change when China, India and others are busy building new coal-fired electric plants?
In a related matter, what happens when the Saudis cut production — as Biden is OK with so long as it is after the election — and when there is no longer enough oil in the strategic petroleum reserve to prop up his anti-fossil fuels policies?
There are more, but I will leave it at that for now. I agree with Barack Obama that you need to move on from attacking Trump relentlessly and try to explain the policies that you support.
— Al McBride, Longview