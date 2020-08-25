Letter: Move the monument

Move the monument
The gospels of Matthew and Luke record Jesus proclaiming what people often refer to as the Golden Rule, In everything do unto others as you would have them do unto you (Matthew 7:12), and love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22:39).
My neighbors have said, “This Confederate statue on the lawn of the courthouse is hateful and hurtful to me.”
As a pastor, it is my responsibility to interpret the world around us through the lens of scripture. To me, it seems clear, keeping this statue in its place of prominence on the courthouse lawn is not an act of love.
My great-grandfather’s first and middle names were Robert Lee. His son was also a Robert Lee, and his son was Robert Lee as well. The Confederacy obviously runs in my blood. As a child, my favorite toy was a Hot Wheels version of the General Lee from “The Dukes of Hazzard.” To call someone a Yankee was an insult, and the “n-word” was common parlance in my world. I was absolutely clueless about how offensive all of this was.
The Apostle Paul wrote to the church in Corinth saying, “When I was a child I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child; when I became an adult, I put an end to childish ways” (Romans 13:8). I am no longer a child. I am now a husband, a father and a minister. I want my children to know that when something causes your neighbor pain it is our responsibility as Christians to work toward eradicating that pain.
Please, move this statue to the museum where it belongs so that it can tell the story of the past. My concern is the story of today. I want my neighbors to know they are heard, loved and supported.
— The Rev. Kendal Land, First Presbyterian Church of Longview