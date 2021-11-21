You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Much to our detriment

In answer to Mr. Snow’s question (letter, Nov. 18) as to who is actually our president: George Soros and his underling, Barack Obama, are actually running this country, much to the detriment of all.

— P. A. Almquist, Marshall

