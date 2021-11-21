Letter: Much to our detriment

Much to our detriment
In answer to Mr. Snow’s question (letter, Nov. 18) as to who is actually our president: George Soros and his underling, Barack Obama, are actually running this country, much to the detriment of all.
— P. A. Almquist, Marshall
Updated: November 21, 2021 @ 7:34 am
