Letter: Muddling through

Muddling through
In response to an op-ed this past Sunday, of course, there is no such thing as a “perfect” person.
A smoker chooses to smoke/chew. Many opt to forego seat belts, drive fast, run traffic signals . Vaccines give us immunity, but millions forego them and take their chances. Owners of guns know they kill, but stockpile them from fear of the unknown.
Riding motorcycles is a “not-if-but-when” situation. My own son was involved in two life-threatening accidents. Rage and fright were my first reactions. Nevertheless, I grieved for his pain and the stupidity that put him on that bike, but mostly for the possibility I might have to go on without hm.
Life is about making choices and living with the outcome. When there is a tragedy, we are angry not because we’re perfect, but, given the same circumstance, we think we would’ve been so much wiser, possibly altering the outcome.
It’s a coping mechanism that assists us in dealing with the harsh reality that every living thing has a life span. What we can’t control, we assign blame, so we lash out. Doesn’t mean that we don’t grieve or that we are inured to others’ sufferings. It’s not a perfect reflex, but it’s how we muddle through.
— Kathy Somer, Longview