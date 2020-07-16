Letter: Multifaceted issue

Multifaceted issue
In response to Kathy Somer’s comments (letter, July 8): I think I have gotten over it.
My great-grandfather married a woman whose family supported the Union during the Civil War. They named my grandmother “America.” I assume that was their way of seeing us as a reunited nation.
As for me personally, I have supported the black race by making donations to the NAACP and the United Negro College Fund because I have believed blacks have been denigrated in our country. I just feel that the Confederate monument is in memory of our dead, and “yes,” a lost cause. So, Ms. Somer, unlike the Yankee general who said that if he owned both hell and Texas he would live in hell and rent Texas out, you apparently like it here. Bienvenidos!
Finally, I think that it is worth noting that I am tri-racial: red, white and black. I think that all lives matter no matter what the color, even my great-grandfather’s four brothers. As I stated before, this issue is multifaceted. Some fought for the South to get revenge for putting them on the Trail of Tears after saving Andrew Jackson’s life at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend.
If you are questioning my patriotism for the United States, I find that insulting. My father served in all four campaigns of World War II and other family members before then.
Unlike some, I will re-evaluate my opinion.
— Larry Tidwell, Longview