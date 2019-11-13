Letter: Must listen to people

Must listen to people
I wonder if Mr. Dennis (letters, Oct. 29) ever considered the story of King David. King David committed adultery with Bathsheba, the wife of Uriah, one of his mighty men who was loyal to King David. When Uriah’s wife became pregnant, he had Uriah murdered.
Yet God saw, even if others did not. God named both Bathsheba and Uriah in the heritage of Jesus Christ, God’s son. God sees, even though there is no place within various authorities to put in complaints.
We need to listen to people. Because with God, there is no rank, no power, and no position. The foot of the cross is flat, it is on non-graduated rock.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger