 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: My confession

My confession

Here’s my confession for our nation.

God in heaven, we only speak Your name when surprised at something or when cursing. We try to build our own kingdom and prioritize our own self-centered desires while ignoring Your will and plans, which are clearly stated in Your Word.

We are not thankful for or satisfied with the abundance You have given us. We always want more and will do anything to obtain it. We easily take offense when someone disagrees with us. Rather than love, forgive, and pray for others, we try to silence them, get revenge and destroy them.

We ignore, make excuse for and even deny any of our own wrongdoing. We serve the wrong god — the evil one — who leads us down the wrong path. We blindly follow him by killing babies and changing Your plan for gender, marriage, family and sex.

We refuse Your lordship in our lives. We reject You as almighty creator. We claim for ourselves the glory and praise that only You deserve (see Matthew 6:9-13).

I’m not a prophet. I’m just following the example of prophets in the Bible who prayed a similar confession on behalf of the people.

— Johnny Norwood, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the boastful pride of life, is not from the Father, but is from the world.”

1 John 2:15-16