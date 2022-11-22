Letter: My confession

My confession
Here’s my confession for our nation.
God in heaven, we only speak Your name when surprised at something or when cursing. We try to build our own kingdom and prioritize our own self-centered desires while ignoring Your will and plans, which are clearly stated in Your Word.
We are not thankful for or satisfied with the abundance You have given us. We always want more and will do anything to obtain it. We easily take offense when someone disagrees with us. Rather than love, forgive, and pray for others, we try to silence them, get revenge and destroy them.
We ignore, make excuse for and even deny any of our own wrongdoing. We serve the wrong god — the evil one — who leads us down the wrong path. We blindly follow him by killing babies and changing Your plan for gender, marriage, family and sex.
We refuse Your lordship in our lives. We reject You as almighty creator. We claim for ourselves the glory and praise that only You deserve (see Matthew 6:9-13).
I’m not a prophet. I’m just following the example of prophets in the Bible who prayed a similar confession on behalf of the people.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview