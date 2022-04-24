Letter: My God is better than yours?

My God is better than yours?
Been reading the letters to the editor about religious denomination choice and which serves the better God or even which is preferred by God.
Sort of comical and brought back a memory. In the mid-1970s, I went to a small Baptist church in the area. When it came time for the collection, the preacher spent several minutes berating us about what he wanted to see in the plate. He did not want to hear the clinking of coins, only the silence of folding money. As an 11-year-old kid, all I had was three quarters, so they stayed in my pocket. Never felt so belittled in my 11 years on Earth at the time and never set foot in a church for a service again over the next 50 years.
I am a believer, and my God accepts all believers: no matter what building they are in. If you think your denominational God is better than the God of another faith, there may come a time that you will be experiencing a reckoning.
— Amos Snow III, Longview