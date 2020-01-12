Letter: My hope for the new year

My hope for the new year
I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican. I am an American and citizen of the United States. I am very unhappy with our current leader. He makes fun of people, calls others rude names, and thinks he is above the law.
Whatever happened to the golden rule and the things we learned in kindergarten? For example, being nice to one another, sharing, no fighting, following the rules, and no name calling.
My hope for the new year is that our leaders find humility, vote with their heart and not political party, and be kind to one another. I know there will be some disagreement with what I have said. Are we not lucky to live in a country where we can express our opinion?
— J. Collen, Tyler