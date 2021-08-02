Letter: My identity

My identity
I’ve heard that certain groups are demanding changes in our vocabulary. The other day, someone asked me my identity and my pronouns. I replied as follows.
I am a man, a he, the male son of a mother and father. I married a female lady/woman, and we became husband and wife 56 years ago. I love her very much.
She and I had one boy and two girls. He, our son, is a brother to our two daughters — they are his sisters. They are all married for a lifetime to a mate of the opposite sex.
We are now grandfather and grandmother to six grandsons and two granddaughters, with one great-granddaughter coming in November. She already has a name, because she is already a created, living person.
Our family includes aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces and cousins (both male and female).
Our entire family is confident and fulfilled in identifying and presenting ourselves as God created us from the moment of conception — in His image.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview