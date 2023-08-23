Letter: Nail in the coffin

 Skip to main content
Nail in the coffin

Back when I was young and slipping around learning to smoke cigarettes, I was told, “Every time you smoke a cigarette, you are ‘driving a nail in your coffin’!”

Please allow me my “freedom of speech” to say, “If you vote for Joe Biden in 2024, (or whoever his Democratic replacement might be), you are again ‘driving the nail in a coffin!’ “

It’s not necessarily just your coffin but America’s coffin! Why put America through that again? Such a vote means more open borders, more influence peddling, more crime, more inflation, more “Hunter,” more Merrick Garland, more weaponization and politicalization of the DOJ, the FBI, the IRS, the CIA, more lost jobs, more lies, etc.

From the news that I hear and read and the majority of people that I talk to are sick and tired of all such “leadership”!

— Buddy Bankhead, Carthage

