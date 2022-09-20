Letter: Name-calling intensifies

Name-calling intensifies
Going into the home stretch of the next election, the name-calling has intensified. And the worst is coming from the very top levels of our government. It’s because they can’t run on their record. They just simply can’t. It’s abysmal in its entirety. They can only lie about it, or try to divide us even more. So much for their effort to unite our nation.
Election Day is upon us, and they are throwing caution to the wind. Calling MAGA Republicans “semi fascists” is disgusting and unforgivable on the president’s part.
MAGA Republicans/Americans want a secure border and support legal immigration. That’s common sense, not fascism. MAGA Republicans/Americans want safe cities and towns, not rampant crime and defunded police departments. MAGA Republicans/Americans are concerned about their children’s education and welfare and are not domestic terrorists. The “Make America Great Again” slogan is not about supremacy over anyone; it’s about love of country, patriotism and national pride in ourselves and for what we stand for.
Like Billy Joe Shaver said best in the song, “Good Ol’ USA,” count me in on being proud to be an American.
— Gerald Green, Longview