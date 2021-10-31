Letter: Name calling

Name calling
Kudos to Michael Reagan and his column on Colin Powell printed in the Oct. 28 edition of the News-Journal.
His description of ex-President Donald Trump is right on, in my opinion. He probably knows that the ex-president will now come down on him with his furious second-grade name calling.
The ex-president lauded many fine members of his political allies until they disagreed with virtually any of his idiotic ideas. Now he calls them RHINOS or some other low vocabulary name.
By the way, I am a lifelong Republican and voted for him in both elections.
— Ron Jurenka, Longview